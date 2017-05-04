This Morning : Greater Lansing Food Bank Hosts 11th Annual Empty Plate Dinner

By Published:

(WLNS) — The Greater Lansing Food Bank will host their 11th annual Empty Plate Strolling Dinner tonight, and you’re invited.

The GLFB serves 7 Mid-Michigan counties including: Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Shiawassee, Clare, Isabella Counties.

Justin Rumenapp, marketing and communications coordinator , explains the symbolism behind the event title, “The food bank wants to make sure there no empty plates in the community.”

The event will feature food from various local vendors, live auction items, and each guest will take home a commemorative hand-painted plate made by a local student.

The Empty Plate Strolling Dinner is happening at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center Thursday at 5:00pm.

Tickets are $150 a piece, and can be purchased at the door.

