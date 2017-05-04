State House approves Michigan Thrive Legislation to help rebuild and transform Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House of Representatives approved brownfield redevelopment legislation today that will unlock more than $5 billion in new investments in small and large communities across the state.

The Michigan Thrive Initiative helps communities overcome the financial gaps that prevent challenging brownfield projects from moving forward.

The bills include strict fiscal responsibility controls and many provisions to ensure the transformational benefits will reach smaller communities across the state.

The MIthrive Coalition, made up of more than 60 communities and organizations, had championed this landmark community revitalization initiative as a way of breathing new life into cities large and small.

The bill package was introduced by Senator Ken Horn (R-Frankenmuth) who has been a steadfast champion for his community and for redeveloping communities across the state. With House passage, it now goes to the Senate for final concurrence.

Members of the MIThrive Coalition also offered their thanks and excitement to see this major legislation near final passage.

From an abandoned lumber mill in Muskegon to a vacant hotel in Jackson, to an empty city block that’s sat undeveloped for more than a decade, challenging brownfield sites exist all across Michigan. Until now, these communities were unable to find a way to redevelop them.

About the MIthrive Coalition

MIthrive is a coalition of more than 60 leading economic development organizations, cities and chambers of commerce working in support of legislation to revitalize and redevelop contaminated sites into thriving economic development engines in communities across Michigan. In addition, statewide and regional organizations including the Michigan Municipal League (MML), the Michigan Association of Realtors, the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) support the legislation.