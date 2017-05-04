Queen Latifah stars in movie about Flint water crisis

TORONTO (AP) – Queen Latifah is hoping her role in a movie about the Flint water crisis will bring more attention to what she calls one the great American tragedies of this century.

Latifah says government officials including Michigan Governor Rick Snyder acted for too long like the crisis wasn’t happening. She spoke Thursday during filming in Toronto.

Flint’s water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, starting in spring 2014. While under the control of state-appointed financial managers, the city of nearly 100,000 tapped the Flint River as its water source while a new pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. But the river water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached into drinking water from old pipes and fixtures.