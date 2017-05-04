Police search judge’s office, home in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police have searched a judge’s office and home in Livingston County.

Spokeswoman Lori Dougovito declined to say what was seized Wednesday from Judge Theresa Brennan. But she confirms that investigators presented search warrants at her Brighton court and the judge’s home.

A message seeking comment was left with Brennan’s staff and the District Court administrator Thursday.

Dougovito declined to comment on the investigation. The judge has been under scrutiny for an extramarital affair with a state police lieutenant who was the lead investigator in a double homicide.

Jerome Kowalski’s trial was in Brennan’s court in 2013. Kowalski is serving a life sentence. He wants a new trial.

