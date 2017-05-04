Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy adopts Labrador left behind on ‘Empty the Shelter’ day

When the Michiganders heard the story of Eastwood, the special-needs Labrador left behind at a Northern Michigan humane society after the “Empty the Shelters” event last weekend, thousands shared the word of a dog needing a home.

While Eastwood’s story gained the attention of more than 80 adoption applications this week, UpNorthLive reports his new family is none other than Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy’s.

According to our media partners at Mlive, the shelter typically waits a couple of days to formally announce an adoption, but a spokesperson for the shelter confirmed with UpNorthLive that it was a couple from the Detroit area to win the rights to Eastwood.

Jessica Evans, communications and marketing coordinator at the humane society, said he was adopted after more than 80 applications came in. She said it was unlike anything she had seen in her four years at the shelter, and that the phone was ringing off the hook with a line outside the building Tuesday, May 2.

News of Eastwood’s adoption Tuesday came shortly after the animal shelter announced it was no longer accepting applications for Eastwood due, to the “sheer number” received.

Eastwood first came to the shelter when he was found wandering in the cold and nearly blind. Eastwood was born with health issues that could have been fixed when he was younger, but they weren’t. Shelter staff believe his health issues may be why he was abandoned at such an early age.

The 1-year-old lab’s vision now has been largely corrected. His remaining issue is with one of his rear legs. It’s a genetic defect which might need to be fixed later on in life. Right now, he’s learned to compensate for his disability, shelter staff say.