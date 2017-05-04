New legislation aims to increase juror pay

By Published:
(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, Pool, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan jurors would get more pay for jury duty under a bill working its way through the Legislature.

The House passed legislation that would raise the payment for jurors from $25 to $30 for a full day of service. It would raise the half-day payment from $12.50 to $15.

GOP Rep. Pete Lucido of Shelby Township is sponsoring the bill. He says that in some cities it costs $20 to $25 to park, so a juror who is there for a half-day loses $12.50.

The bill passed unanimously in the House and now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate.

