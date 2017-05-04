MIS gears up for summer racing season with more to enjoy

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a summer tradition in mid-Michigan, thousands of race fans descending on the Irish Hills to watch NASCAR at the Michigan International Speedway.

But this race season, they’re planning more than just cars zooming around the track.

6 News went to the speedway in Brooklyn to get a preview.

While the races may be over in just a couple hours, MIS has found race fans like to stay a little bit longer.

“Just creates a unique opportunity for people to come out. Make it kind of a vacation, spend the week with us,” said MIS Track President Rick Brenner.

When the cars aren’t flying around the track, MIS wants to give thousands of campers and visitors more to enjoy.

“It’s about creating layers of reasons for people to want to attend our events, making it as easy as possible to do so,” Brenner said.

Brenner says new features will include workout groups, movie nights and church services at the campgrounds.

Music and performance acts in the fan plaza.

And new ticket offers that provide free food and golf at local courses.

“We’ve got all kinds of different little things throughout the week. Kind of scheduled like a traditional campground,” Brenner said.

Organizers also want to get fans outside the speedway and into Jackson and Lenawee counties to experience local shops, restaurants, and attractions.

“It’s a great opportunity for our fans to get on buses and head out to different communities that are around us here,” Brenner said.

During race weekends people come from all over the mid-west and Canada to the speedway.

So Brenner says it’s important for them to show what Michigan has to offer.

“Just getting the final touches put on, and get the place ramped up for everybody to come and have a great time,” Brenner said.

The first race weekend starts June 16 with ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.

Michigan International Speedway recently supplied 6 News with a full list of entertainment opportunities this summer.

In-Campground Entertainment:

Gathering Places – The track has created a place in each campground for friends and family to gather.

Lighted Nature Trail – Fans can walk the lighted nature trail that includes music in the the MISCamping.com Graves Campground.

Fitness Program – The track is offering fitness classes to those who don’t want to miss a workout.

Kids Activities – All the kids can get their face painted, be tricked by a magician or listen to music by a DJ.

Tournaments – Fans can reign supreme in the bingo, euchre or corn hole tournaments.

Church service – Every campground will have a non-denominational service on Sunday morning.

Movie – Grab your popcorn and enjoy the movie on the big screen.

Dueling pianos – Watch as two dynamic piano players entertain the crowd.

Roving Music – The music will come to you as the stage drives through the campgrounds.

Gorillas – A life-size gorilla will be roaming the campground to greet the guests.

Ice Cream Truck – Cool down with some sweet treats.

Hypnotist – Be entertained as your friends are hypnotized to impress the audience.

Pedal Bar – Grab your drink and friends to hop on the pedal bar going through the infield.

Visit the Community – Partnered with Experience Jackson and Lenawee County to transport guests into town to experience local businesses and entertainment.

Late Night Party – Be sprayed by paint and foam while listening to the DJ until 3 a.m. in the M-50 Campground.

Concerts – There will be musical performances all weekend long throughout the campgrounds.

New Holland Fan Plaza Entertainment:

Gorillas – A life-sized gorilla will be roaming the fan plaza.

Strolling Street Performers – Variety of acts including stilt walkers, contact jugglers, object manipulation, fire acts, cube spinning and fire eating will be strolling.

Wood Carver – Checkout what can be created from your basic wood log.

Monster Energy Bike Show – Mark Burnett’s freestyle motocross show will be stopping fans in their tracks to watch the bike riders perform stunts.

Go karts – Drive like the pros in a special go-kart course.

Race to the Stage – Local bands can win a chance to perform on the two stages in the fan plaza.