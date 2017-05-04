Local woman worries about healthcare future under current House approved healthcare bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For Lansing Township resident Laura Potter, life hasn’t always been easy as far as healthcare coverage goes.

“From 2003 until Obamacare came into effect in 2010, I was naked… I had no healthcare coverage and I never went to a doctor,” said Potter.

Potter says before the Affordable Care Act, the jobs she worked didn’t offer health insurance and she couldn’t afford it on her own…therefore the tests she needed, didn’t happen until the ACA took effect.

“I was able to have several procedures done that just needed to be done every so often,” Potter stated.

Those “tests” led to a few procedures…and Potter says she couldn’t be more grateful she had health insurance at that time.

“I believe Obamacare may have saved my life by discovering these health problems,” said Potter.

Potter says she’s recently reached the age to receive Medicare but now that the GOP healthcare bill is moving forward, Potter fears what’s to come.

“I will not be covered by the new Trumpcare bill…of course eventually he and the republicans may start fooling around with Medicare,” Potter insisted.

Something AARP of Michigan Manager of Advocacy Lisa Dedden Cooper says AARP feels strongly about.

“AARP is going to continue the fight on this…it’s something that we’re going to give everything we got to make sure it doesn’t happen there’s just too much at risk,” said Dedden Cooper.

Potter says although she’s currently covered by Medicare, she worries for the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions who won’t be covered under the current House approved healthcare bill.