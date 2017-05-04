Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class

By Published:
(AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit-area firearms instructor has accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.

Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells our media partners at MLive.com Thursday that the gun was fired Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.

Nenciarini says the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he “pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round.”

A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.

The instructor was not arrested, but could face charges in the shooting.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s