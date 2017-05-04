Grants offered for projects to prevent species invasions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – State agencies are offering grants for projects designed to stop more invasive species from getting a foothold in Michigan.

Officials say $3.6 million is available for distribution this year under a program administered by the Department of Natural Resources. It was established in 2014 to help prevent, detect, manage and eradicate invasive species on the ground and in the water.

The DNR is particularly interested in proposals for controlling invasive water plants. Another priority is surveillance for tree-damaging infestations such as hemlock woolly adelgid, balsam woolly adelgid, thousand cankers disease and Asian longhorned beetle.

Funding requests under the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program can range from $25,000 to $400,000. Applicants must agree to provide 10 percent of the total project cost.



ONLINE: Department of Natural Resources grants