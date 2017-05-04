Facebook plans to hire thousands to curb the spread of viral violence

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Facebook says it plans to hire another 3,000 people to review videos and posts of crime and other questionable content following murders shown live on its site.

The 3,000 employees would be added to the 4,500 that Facebook already has on its community operations team.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos such as a murder in Cleveland from spreading on the site.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook’s rules but in most cases they’re only reviewed and possibly removed if users report them.

