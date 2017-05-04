Attorney General campaigns against “smurfing,” practice of buying ingredients for meth

Human trafficking and political corruption are some of the big issues Attorney General, Bull Schuette tackles everyday. And now, he’s adding “smurfing” to that list.

If you don’t know what that is, you’re not alone. That’s why the Attorney General kicked off a new awareness campaign today.

“We’re here today to issue an alert, issue an alert about the parallels of the issue of meth use, and this whole aspect of smurfing,” says Schuette.

Yes, you heard him right, and no it’s not a little blue man.

Smurfing is a serious issue.

It’s a term used to describe a group of people who go from one store to the next, buying medications that include the drug “pseudoephedrine,” a drug found in every day allergy pills such as Alegra-D or Clariton-D, but also the main ingredient to produce meth.

“We want to alert folks, that the meth epidemic is real, and those who cook this product endanger, themselves and also neighbors,” says Schuette.

Schuette says, buying over the counter medicine for a meth cook, is against the law, and contributing to one of the most significant problems in Michigan. In fact, according to First Lt. Brian Bahlau with the Michigan State Police, he says, this type of buying happens every day.

“We handle a lot of meth complaints each year, not only the smurfing aspect of it, but the cook aspect of it, not to mention the cleanup part of it,” says Lt. Bahlau.

Lt. Bahlau says a meth cook will pay smurfs to buy the drug for them, or for meth itself.

“Most people use a couple two liter plastic pop bottles, and that’s all you need, some tubing, and the ingredients, and next thing you know you have yourself a one pot cook,” says Lt. Bahlau.

However, the drug isn’t easy. Pharmacists will ask for your ID, and then enter your information into a real-time logging system. That way you can’t buy too much of the drug within a certain time period.

The Attorney General’s new “Anti-Smurfing” Campaign will put posters up in pharmacies around the state, educating others on what smurfing is.