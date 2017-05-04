AG Schuette to debut efforts to curb “smurfing”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s called “smurfing” and it has nothing to do with little blue cartoon characters.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and other officials are launching a new campaign to reduce smurfing.

Smurfing is when methamphetamine makers pay other people to buy them cold or allergy medicines vital to producing meth.

The buyers go from store-to-store buying the restricted “behind the counter” medicines.

Schuette will be joined by other elected officials and representatives of major Michigan retailing associations at the 1:30 p.m. event.

