6 Sports Team of the Week: Grand Ledge Comets Softball

(WLNS) – With a doubleheader sweep over Lansing Eastern Monday, Grand Ledge Softball is off to a 17-0 start and the Comets are now focused on the final month of the regular season.

“It’s kinda been it’s been a couple good starts in the past couple years, we just want to finish a little stronger than we did last year so that’s the goal.” said Coach Pat Malloy, whose now in his fifth full season as the Comet Softball coach.

One way the Comets are maintaining progress towards that goal is by keeping team morale high, no matter the circumstances.

“We’ve made it a huge deal this year to keep our attitudes up and uh just stay positive and keep playing Comet softball.”

Hot starts like the one the Comets are on are pretty much the norm here in Grand Ledge year to year but its May where the true challenges lies. After exiting the Softball Classic, and Districts earlier than they would’ve liked in 2016 the Comets are hoping to advance further in both tourneys this year.

“We really try to take those disappointments that we had last year and put them into redemption. We really try to make that a point of emphasis as we move forward.” said Goodman.

“I think they’re so experienced, they’ve been through a lot.” added Malloy. “You know last year a couple disappointing losses, I told them and I said remember what this feels like, and do whatever you can and step up and do whatever it takes to not feel this way again.” he finished.

Congratulations to the Grand Ledge Comets, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.