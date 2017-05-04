6 Sports Team of the Week: Grand Ledge Comets Softball

Jay Sarkar Published:

(WLNS) – With a doubleheader sweep over Lansing Eastern Monday, Grand Ledge Softball is off to a 17-0 start and the Comets are now focused on the final month of the regular season.

“It’s kinda been it’s been a couple good starts in the past couple years, we just want to finish a little stronger than we did last year so that’s the goal.” said Coach Pat Malloy, whose now in his fifth full season as the Comet Softball coach.

One way the Comets are maintaining progress towards that goal is by keeping team morale high, no matter the circumstances.

“We’ve made it a huge deal this year to keep our attitudes up and uh just stay positive and keep playing Comet softball.”

Hot starts like the one the Comets are on are pretty much the norm here in Grand Ledge year to year but its May where the true challenges lies. After exiting the Softball Classic, and Districts earlier than they would’ve liked in 2016 the Comets are hoping to advance further in both tourneys this year.

“We really try to take those disappointments that we had last year and put them into redemption. We really try to make that a point of emphasis as we move forward.” said Goodman.

“I think they’re so experienced, they’ve been through a lot.” added Malloy. “You know last year a couple disappointing losses, I told them and I said remember what this feels like, and do whatever you can and step up and do whatever it takes to not feel this way again.” he finished.

Congratulations to the Grand Ledge Comets, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s