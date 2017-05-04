4 DAY FUGITIVE SWEEP: 65 arrested, more than 230 warrants served

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – If you look at the mission statement for law enforcement agencies in our area, you’ll find a common denominator: Keep the community safe and put the bad guys behind bars.

That’s exactly what a collaborative police effort did last month and now, five-dozen fugitives are off the streets after a 4 day police sweep in Ingham County.

The Lansing Area Fugitive Task Force, made up of eight different police agencies, got together on the four Thursdays in April to bring justice to these criminals.

“These guys and gals that were brought to jail I mean they were the worst of the worst in Ingham County that were wanted,” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said. “It was basically every law enforcement agencies in Ingham County including State Police, the Marshal Service.”

Agencies that participated include the following: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police, East Lansing Police, MSU Police, Meridian Township Police, Michigan State Police, Mason Police, United States Marshal Service, 30th Circuit Court Probation, and Ingham County Friend of the Court.

In just four days, this fugitive sweep worked to get guns, drugs, and dangerous people off the streets.

“We had 25 to 30 people, basically four- eight person teams that had their targeted individuals,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

Individuals wanted on a variety of felony warrants, some of them for violent crimes.

“I mean we had attempted murderers, CCW, accosting children, CSC, I mean you name it, and it ran the gamut of very serious criminal offenses,” Wriggelsworth said.

In addition to that, the task force served 235 outstanding warrants. 135 of them for felonies, 78 for misdemeanors, and 21 for child support.

“We weren’t focused on child support but a lot of these individuals had felony warrants and the associated friend of the court warrants,” Wriggelsworth said.

Wriggelsworth said efforts like these demonstrate how powerful and important team work is in law enforcement.

“The proof is in the pudding,” he said. “65 people went to jail, no officer injuries. Without everybody’s input, without everybody’s personnel and everybody’s hard work, this would not have been a success.”

This fugitive sweep isn’t anything new. For several years, police agencies have been participating in this collaborative law enforcement effort.

17 more arrests were made during this particular sweep in April 2017, when compared to last year’s effort in June 2016, when the task force arrested 48 fugitives.