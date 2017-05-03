What’s next for East Lansing Public Schools since the $94-million bond passed?

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a close vote on whether five of East Lansing’s elementary schools will be re-built…voters approved the $94-million bond.

The question now is what’s the first move?

“We’ve already begun the planning process…our plan will be for…Red Cedar will be getting the renovations done beginning this Fall,” said East Lansing Schools Interim Superintendent Dori Leyko.

Superintendent Leyko says the district will receive the $94-million this summer to get the 4-year project underway.

She says during the time Red Cedar Elementary is in the renovation stage, the design process for Donley Elementary will start and officials plan to re-build Donley next summer.

“Donley is a large enough site where they can build a second building on that site while the Donely students stay in their building,” said Superintendent Leyko.

Superintendent Leyko says the district will have two temporary schools for students to attend while their school is under construction…one at Red Cedar Elementary, the other at Donely Elementary…a tight schedule but something East Lansing School Board Vice-President Erin Graham thinks is do-able.

“We’ll be building 2 schools per year until 2021 is basically how it will work,” said Graham.

As far as steps beyond that, the school district has yet to determine further plans.