What’s next after firing of Jackson City Clerk

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a vote that rocked Jackson City Hall.

Tuesday night, the Jackson City Council decided to fire the city clerk, saying he mishandled petitions and sent inappropriate e-mails.

So where do we go from here?

6 News talked to city officials to get answers.

The clerk’s last day is Friday May 5, and right now the city is looking for his replacement.

But it appears this controversy is not over yet.

Within 24 hours of the city council firing City Clerk Andrew Wrozek, city officials already had a plan together to replace him.

“Sometime this week we’ll post for that position, and we’ll go through the whole process of interviewing candidates, and getting a new city clerk,” said Public Information Officer Will Forgrave.

In the meantime, City Attorney Bethany Vujnov will take over as interim city clerk.

Wrozek is also the elected city treasurer, so he will continue to work in city hall.

“His position as city treasurer is not effected at all. He was serving as both the treasurer and clerk to save the city money. He would either have to be recalled, or citizens would have to bring it up at the next election and have somebody run against him,” Forgrave said.

Before the ouster, the city council cited Wrozek’s mishandling of petitions that aimed to block Jackson’s LGBT non-discrimination ordinance and his behavior in the court case that ultimately tossed out those petitions.

Council members say they recently discovered e-mails sent by the clerk using his city computer and city account that contained what they call “crude and discriminatory material.”

When 6 News talked to Wrozek after his firing, he said he doesn’t remember sending out inappropriate emails.

But the clerk did say he will be consulting a lawyer about his removal.

When 6 News contacted Wrozek Wednesday morning, he said he didn’t have anything else to add, because he was busy wrapping up Tuesday’s May election.

The city hopes months of drama surrounding the non-discrimination ordinance and the clerk’s behavior is coming to a close.

“Absolutely, I think it’s time to move forward,” Forgrave said.

The contents of the emails in question have not been released by the city.

6 News sent a Freedom of Information Request to city officials to get a better understanding of what they contain.

Stay with us as we work to get those details.