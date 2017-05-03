UPDATE: Ingham County offices to re-open after computer problems

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County offices will be open again today after being closed for two days due to computer malware issues.

County Clerk Barb Byrum says the offices will be open Wednesday and keep the normal 8:00 a.m. open time.

Tech staffers discovered a malware infection in computers last week.

The malware was designed to seek out bank codes and financial information.

They thought it had been removed but found that it had spread to 1600 county computers this past weekend.

That led to a shutdown of the county’s computers while the infected software could be removed.

Byrum says no data has been compromised during the malware infestation.

