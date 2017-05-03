Training set for experienced motorcycle riders

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now that the temperatures are becoming more Spring-like there are more motorcycles on the road.

It’s also a good time for experienced riders to brush up on their riding skills.

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is announcing a series of Advanced Rider Courses at locations across the state.

They’ll be held throughout the summer and have a $50 registration fee.

If you want to participate you must have a motorcycle endorsement on your license and provide your own motorcycle.

“I have talked to many seasoned riders who were surprised and pleased by how much they learned in the advanced course,” said Johnson, who has been riding a motorcycle since she was a young teenager.

During the ARC class riders will evaluate their driving skills and sharpen personal risk assessment decisions.

During the one-day course there will be classroom sessions and training on a road course.

Classes are limited to 12 participants and fill up quickly.

ONLINE: Schedule and locations of ARC classes