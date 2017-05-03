Training set for experienced motorcycle riders

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now that the temperatures are becoming more Spring-like there are more motorcycles on the road.

It’s also a good time for experienced riders to brush up on their riding skills.

Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is announcing a series of Advanced Rider Courses at locations across the state.

They’ll be held throughout the summer and have a $50 registration fee.

If you want to participate you must have a motorcycle endorsement on your license and provide your own motorcycle.

“I have talked to many seasoned riders who were surprised and pleased by how much they learned in the advanced course,” said Johnson, who has been riding a motorcycle since she was a young teenager.

During the ARC class riders will evaluate their driving skills and sharpen personal risk assessment decisions.

During the one-day course there will be classroom sessions and training on a road course.

Classes are limited to 12 participants and fill up quickly.

ONLINE: Schedule and locations of ARC classes

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s