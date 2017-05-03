Suspect injured in Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Grand Rapids police say a suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Sgt. Terri Dixon says no officers have been hurt in the shooting early Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking people to stay away from the shooting scene.

It’s the second officer-involved shooting this year in Grand Rapids.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said an officer was justified in the March shooting of a stabbing suspect who had pulled another officer down a set of stairs and was on top of that officer when he was shot three times.

