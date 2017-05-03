Police: 3rd person dies following April crash in Livingston County

By Published: Updated:

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a third person has died following a crash last month involving several vehicles on U.S. 23 in Livingston County.

Green Oak Township police Chief Jason Pless tells the Livingston Daily Press & Argus that 25-year-old Sarah Miller of Milford died at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor of injuries sustained in the April 23 crash. Pless tells our media partner WHMI she died on Monday.

Police earlier said the crash killed Miller’s fiance’ 51-year-old Robin David Brown of Milford and 52-year-old Roby James Steele of Davison. Investigators said Miller was a passenger in a car driven by Brown. Steele was driving another car.

Authorities say a 62-year-old man driving a semitrailer failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped in a construction area in Livingston County.

