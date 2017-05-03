Low-income, minority students lag in high school grad rates

By Published:
Students concentrate on a test. (File image/ Maine Learning Technology Initiative)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new study has found that low-income students and minority students continue to lag behind their peers in high school graduation rates, but are catching up.

The study by several research and advocacy groups says the national graduation rate for 2015 was 83.2 percent. But the rate was 77.8 percent for Hispanic students and 74.6 percent for black students.

At the same time, graduation rates for those students are growing faster than for their white counterparts.

The report was done by Civic Enterprises and the Everyone Graduates Center at the Johns Hopkins University. Lead author Jennifer DePaoli says, “They are still behind, but they are gaining ground faster.”

Despite rising graduation rates, American students’ math and readings scores have been sliding in recent years.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s