Lansing Police Department attempting to locate a man last seen in February

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is attempting to locate Matthew Adam Etheridge. He is 34 years old and stands at about 5’10.” He weighs around 190 lbs.

Matthew’s family and the Lansing Police are asking for help locating him. He was recently reported missing and was last seen in February of 2017 in the Lansing area.

Matthew goes by his middle name “Adam” and has short brown hair, scruffy beard, brown eyes, with a black back back.

He has several tattoos; Alligator on left upper chest, skull and cross bones on his shin and is missing a front tooth.

Adam is suffering from Mental disorders including PTSD.

Please contact the Lansing Police Department if you have information.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Lee McCallister: 517-483-4611