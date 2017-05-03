Lansing Police Department attempting to locate a man last seen in February

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is attempting to locate Matthew Adam Etheridge. He is 34 years old and stands at about 5’10.” He weighs around 190 lbs.

Matthew’s family and the Lansing Police are asking for help locating him. He was recently reported missing and was last seen in February of 2017 in the Lansing area.
Matthew goes by his middle name “Adam” and has short brown hair, scruffy beard, brown eyes, with a black back back.

He has several tattoos; Alligator on left upper chest, skull and cross bones on his shin and is missing a front tooth.

Adam is suffering from Mental disorders including PTSD.

Please contact the Lansing Police Department if you have information.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Lee McCallister: 517-483-4611

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s