Gmail scam making rounds: Do not open Google Docs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you have a Gmail account, be aware of a phishing scam going around. The malware pretends to be a Google Doc link, maybe from someone you know.

Google has made no official announcements about the scam but in the meantime, if you know the sender, call them to ensure they are actually trying to share a Google Doc with you before opening it.

If you open the Google Doc, hackers will most likely gain access to your contacts and send out another malware link from your account.

We will update you if any developments or announcements are made regarding the scam.

Below is a picture of the email: