Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify one person and find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On the afternoon of Thursday April 27, East Lansing Police
Responded to Bank of America on the 1300 block W Lake Lansing
Road for an armed robbery. The suspect used a hand written note
to indicate he had a bomb. The suspect is described as a middle
aged white male with a light scruffy moustache and goatee. The
suspect was wearing a Detroit Lions ballcap, blue jeans, and tennis
shoes. Anyone with any information on this incident should
contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Eric Douglas Haggart is a 27-year-old white male who stands at 5’11” and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Mr. Haggart has a Felony Warrant for a Weapons Offense out of
the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Patrick Lemont White is a 49 year old black male who stands at 5’08” and weighs about 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. White has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

