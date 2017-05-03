“Battie” Pet Of The Day May 3

Meet ‘Battie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Battie is a 9-and-a-half-year-old chihuahua mix. He’s a neutered male and is a little shy. A lot has happened to Battie recently. He’s come up from Texas so his history is a mystery. He has a good personality but would probably prefer a quieter home. He is up to date on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Battie by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
