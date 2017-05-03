Arts, cultural hub in Michigan to get $24M music building

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A $24 million music building is expected to be a centerpiece for an arts and cultural hub in northeast Michigan.

Interlochen Center for the Arts president Jeffrey Kimpton says music is the center’s largest discipline. But students for years have practiced in several, disjointed areas of the campus near Traverse City.

The 62,000-square-foot building will include 25 teaching studios, 10 practice studios and two rehearsal halls. Each classroom can virtually connect musicians globally to broaden the student learning experience.

Officials have already raised over $106 million since July 2016 to cover the building as only part of the school’s upgrades. Interlochen also wants to encourage recruitment and retention amid a competitive market.

Interlochen music director Kedrik Merwin says the building is “really a facility that will bring us together.”