Voters narrowly approve East Lansing school bond

Property owners in East Lansing will see their taxes go up.

That’s after voters approved a $94 million dollar bond to re-build many of the city’s schools.

It was a close vote: 2,782 voted yes, 2,637 voted no – a difference of 145 votes. That’s 51.3% yes and 48.7% no.

The bond issue will fund the construction of five brand new elementary schools in the East Lansing School District and re-open a sixth designed for 21st century learning.

Donley, Glencairn, Marble, Whitehills, and Pinecrest Elementary’s will demolished and rebuilt, and designed to hold nearly 300 students per school.

The vote will increase the tax bill on a $100,000 home by $90 per year.

The money will renovate and re-open Red Cedar Elementary, which has been closed since 2014.

Supporters say the investment in the community would be good for the children and teachers and it help attract new families to the area.

Critics said it simply cost too much.

The construction should be complete by the fall of 2021.