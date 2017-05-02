“Susie Q” Pet Of The Day May 2

Meet “Susie Q”, our Pet Of The Day today. Susie Q is a 8-year-old female Black Lab. She is a real sweet girl who is friendly and affectionate. Susie Q has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Susie Q by calling the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.
