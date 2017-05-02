“Running car” bill passes Michigan House

Legislation advancing in Michigan aims to let residents legally leave a vehicle running unattended on private property.

The bill, approved 77-30 by the House Tuesday, was proposed after a Detroit-area man was ticketed $128 for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

A state rules requires people to stop the engine and remove the ignition key before letting a vehicle stand unattended. The bill would keep the prohibition in place only for vehicles parked on public streets.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Holly Hughes of Montague, says warming up or cooling down a car is common practice.

The legislation goes to the Senate. It’s opposed by cities and others who say it would make it easier to steal cars.

