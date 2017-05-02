Mobile health care clinic stops in Lansing neighborhood today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A mobile health clinic will be in a Lansing neighborhood today.

Sparrow’s mobile health clinic will stop at the Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing starting at 11:00 a.m. offering free screenings and services until 3:00 p.m.

Folks can get their numbers for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.

Immunizations and flu shots will be available along with services like mammogram or colonoscopy.

If you can’t make it out this afternoon there are four more of these planned for the month of May.

Friday, May 12, 12n – 4:00 p.m. Capital Area Community Services 218 East Maple St. Mason

Tuesday, May 16, 12n – 4:00 p.m. Southside Community Center 5825 Wise Rd Lansing

Wednesday, May 24, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Edgewood Village Apartments 6213 Tower Gardens Circle East Lansing

Wednesday, May 31, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Baker Donora 840 Baker St. Lansing

If you do come out be sure to have your insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card on hand.

