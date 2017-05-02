May elections held in 63 Michigan counties today

(WLNS) – Voters will go to the polls today in 63 of 83 Michigan counties.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is encouraging everyone who has a ballot issue in their community to get out and cast their vote.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m.

Voters in East Lansing will be deciding on a nearly $94-million bond to rebuild five elementary schools and renovate one more.

In Jackson County voters will turn their attention to two county-wide millages for special education and mental health.

The Jackson County Community Health agency introduced the millage because they say state funding has dropped and more money needs to be allocated in order to treat residents with mental health needs.

Another county-wide millage is a renewal so it does not require extra money for taxpayers.

That renewal focuses on special education.

It will allow the Jackson County Intermediate School District to collect funds for special education services at no cost to taxpayers.

There are bond proposals for the Hanover-Horton School district for security cameras.

Grass Lake has a millage to fund the fire department and Blackman Township has a millage to re-vamp their parks.

If you are unsure if there is a vote in your precinct you can go to the Secretary of State’s website here and see sample ballots. Follow the easy instructions and see your ballot.

6 News will have results online and over-the-air once the polls close at 8:00 p.m. and the voting tallies become available.