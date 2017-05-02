Lawmakers vote to increase education funding

Base per-student aid would increase by $100 next school year under a $16.3 billion education budget approved by a divided Michigan House.

The Republican-led chamber also voted Tuesday to give schools significantly more funding for low-income kids, as requested by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The House and Senate plan to approve their spending plans this week.

In the House, the minimum foundation grant would rise to $7,611, or 1.3 percent. The basic level would jump to $8,329, or 1.2 percent. The Republican governor instead has proposed a $100 boost for the lower-funded schools and a $50 increase for the higher-funded ones – sticking with a formula to reduce the gap in funding across districts.

Lawmakers and Snyder plan to finalize the budget by early June after receiving new tax revenue estimates.