Laser protection bill passes Michigan House

Michigan would make it a crime to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft under legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft – which can temporarily blind the pilot – is currently a federal crime punishable by five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. But the Michigan State Police says a state law would deter strikes and help authorities catch people who are increasingly “lasing” aircraft, often near airports.

The main bill passed the House 106-2 Tuesday. It would make shining a laser at an aircraft or moving train a felony punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Exceptions would be made for research conducted by the military or aviation industry.