Jackson County voters approve local ballot measures

Voters in Jackson County approved a wide variety of millages on Tuesday night.

Blackman Township approved a millage for its parks by a vote of 956 (58%) to 688 (42%).Officials want to raise money to revamp parks and get funding started for trails. It’s a very small amount, costing some residents around $12 a year.

Grass Lake voters overwhelmingly approved a millage in support of its fire department. Final results: 646 (91%) to 62 (9%). Without the millage, which brings no added costs, the area would have been left without fire protection.

Spring Arbor Township voters backed a road bond by a margin of almost 2 to 1 – 1,026 (62%) to 621 (38%). The township intends make up for a lack of state funding to replace all of the township’s residential streets. A home worth $100,000 will pay an extra $290 a year in taxes.

“They’re almost at complete failure,” Spring Arbor Township Supervisor David Herlein told 6 News before the vote.

And the 2-1 margin could be said for voters in the Hanover Horton school district, who approved a bond issue to improve school security by a vote of 536 (64%) to 308 (36%). The bond will cover a new phone system and public address system, along with 45 security cameras. The district says this won’t cost taxpayers anything because of changes to its millage structure.