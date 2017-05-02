UPDATE: Jackson City Council fires city clerk

The Jackson City Council has voted 5-2 to fire the city clerk.

Council members made the decision on Tuesday night without discussion.

Freddie Dancy, Derek Dobies, Andrew Frounfelker, Daniel Greer, and Arlene Robinson voted to fire Randy Wrozek.

Craig Pappin and mayor Bill Jors voted to keep him.

Wrozek came under fire by some members of the council for his handling of a petition against the city’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance. The ordinance sought to ban discrimination against members of the gay and lesbian community.

Councilman Dancy also said in the meeting that Wrozek should be removed for insubordination for refusing the follow the council’s directive in a lawsuit over the ban.

He also said Wrozek should lose his job for violating the city’s policy on the use of technology, saying Wrozek sent material that was crude and discriminatory, and that he also used it for personal matters.

A petition drive to overturn or force a public vote on the issue was thrown out by a judge.

According to the city’s website, the council appointed Wrozek to the job three years ago.

His last day on that job will be May 5th – but it won’t be his last day in the building.

Wrozek – described as a lifelong resident of the city – is and has been the city’s treasurer since 1982. That’s an elected position, and the job won’t be on the ballot for another two years. Wrozek tells 6 News that he plans to remaining treasurer. He also says he believes he was wrongly terminated and says he’ll be talking to a lawyer.

Stay tuned to 6 News as Jackson Bureau reporter Aaron Dimick covers this story.