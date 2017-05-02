Ingham County offices shutdown for second day; election to continue

Related Coverage Ingham County Clerk shuts offices due to computer concerns

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Today’s election could be a bit tricky for officials in Ingham County today.

County offices will be closed for a second day because of a targeted computer virus.

Officials there tell 6 News the computers were infected with malware which looks for things like bank codes and financial information.

The tech department noticed it on a few computers last week and shortly thereafter they thought it had been eradicated.

However on Saturday the virus reappeared on 1600 computers in the county including some in the sheriff’s office’ prosecutor’s office and health department.

The clerk’s office is staying closed today over data security concerns although officials say no data has been compromised so far.

Ingham County clerk Barb Byrum says it should not affect the election results.