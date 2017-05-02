Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs

Families Against Narcotics – Ingham County
Families Against Narcotics – Southwest Oakland & Livingston County
Families Against Narcotics – Montcalm & Ionia County
Alcoholics Anonymous: http://alcoholics-anonymous.org
Al-Anon Family Groups: www.al-anonfamilygroups.org
Ala-Teen: www.al-anon.alateen.org
Ala-Anon Information Services in Michigan: www.al-anon.alateen.org/al-anon-in-michigan
Narcotics Anonymous: www.na.org
Drug Free America: www.drugfreeamerica.org
Women for Sobriety: www.womenforsobriety.org
Smart Recovery: www.smartrecovery.org
The National Institute on Drug Abuse-National Institute of Health: www.drugabuse.gov
Partnership at Drug Free: www.drugfree.org
The Recovery Connection: www.recoveryconnection.org/addiction-recovery-alcohol-abuse
Ingham Substance Abuse Prevention: www.drugfreeingham.org
Pill Identifier, Drug list/effects: www.drugs.com
How Drugs Work in the Brain: www.drugabuse.gov/publications/science-addictin/drugs-brain
Street Drugs-Use symptoms-treatment: www.streetdrugs.org
National Site for Services: www.samhsa.gov
CEICMHCA
Clinton, Ingham, Community Mental Health Authority, PHP Coordinating Agency
812 E. Jolly Rd., Lansing MI 48911
Phone (517) 346-8375
http://www.ceicmh.org/services/sas
Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Services
812 E. Jolly Rd.
Lansing, MI 48911
Phone: (517) 346-8200
A multi-phased drug treatment program organized under the Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Community Mental Health Board. A prevention program that provides information and education on the misuse and or abuse of drugs including alcohol.
Clinton County Counseling Center (CCCC)
1000 E. Sturgis, Suite 3
St. Johns, MI 48879
Phone: (989) 224-6729 Fax: (989) 224-2342
Provides outpatient treatment services to residents of Clinton County as well as screening, assessment and referral for alcohol and drug related offenses. Also provides prevention services to youth.
Correctional Assessment and Treatment Services (CATS)
630 N. Cedar Street
Mason, MI 48854
Phone: (517) 676-2431
Provides outpatient treatment and aftercare for individuals in the Ingham County jail who have a diagnosis of drug and alcohol abuse.
Southland Counseling Center
812 E. Jolly Rd.
Lansing, MI 48911
Phone: (517) 346-8270
Provides outpatient treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol problems. Methadone maintenance is also provided to individuals with chronic opiate addictions.
Cristo Rey Substance Abuse Program
1717 N. High Street
Lansing, MI 48906
Phone: (517) 372-4700
An outpatient counseling and prevention program designed to meet the needs of the minority communities in the area. Services include: substance abuse education, individual and family counseling, outreach to homeless individuals, a medical clinic and supportive services referrals.
Eaton Substance Abuse Program
1033 Healthcare Dr.
Charlotte, MI 48813
Phone: (517) 543-2580 Fax: (517) 543-8191
An outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program which offers education and assessment services along with individual, group, and family counseling. Services for adolescents as well as outreach substance abuse services are available.
Gateway Community Services
2875 Northwind Dr. Suite 105
East Lansing, MI 48823-4125
Phone: (517) 351-4000
A human service provider offering a wide range of services to families, adolescents, and young adults including: family, group or individual counseling, crisis intervention, parent education and support and emergency shelter.
National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area (NCAILRA)
3400 S. Cedar St. Suite 200
Lansing, MI 48910
Phone: (517) 887-0226
NCAILRA is a substance abuse treatment agency that provides services for people experiencing problems with alcohol or other drugs. Offerings include information, education and treatment on an outpatient, intensive outpatient or long-term residential basis. Special programming is available for women and families.
Rise Sober Living
Transitional Sobriety Housing (short or long term) —
Men and women’s homes available. Downtown Lansing locations.
Phone 517-703-3389
Glass House
419 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Lansing, MI 48915
Phone: 517-482-2028
A long-term residential program for women with chronic chemical dependency including alcoholism and other drug addictions. This program is part of the continuum of services operated by the National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area.
Holy Cross Services
3410 Old Lansing Rd
Lansing Mi.
Phone: 517-657-2980
A Women’s Specialty Residential Program that has staff trained to deal with both mental health and substance abuse problems. They provide individual and group therapy and Recovery Coach services along with meetings related to recovery. They accept children of mothers who are attending the program and review each situation on an individual basis to ensure the well-being of all.
ENDEAVOR HOUSE
Christ Centered, residential, community based, sober living home.
1 year program
528 N. Pine Street Lansing Mi.
Phone(517)-367-8988
Holden House
3300 S. Pennsylvania
Lansing, MI 48910
Phone: (517) 394-0004
A long-term residential treatment program for men with chronic chemical dependency including alcoholism and other drug addictions. This program is part of the continuum of services operated by the National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area.
House of Commons
706 Curtis Street
Mason MI 48854
Phone: (517) 244-0393, Fax: (517) 244-9155
Services offered: Men’s Short-term and Long-term Residential. Medicaid provider.
The Recovery Center
810 W. Saginaw
Lansing MI 48915
Phone: 517-267-7623, Fax: (517) 853-2878.
Services offered: Clinically Monitored Detoxification. Medicaid provider.
Rise House
217 N. Sycamore Lansing Mi 48933
Phone 517-703-3389
The Rise recovery community includes both men’s and women’s homes. The homes are designed for those in post rehab recovery and are designed to help members uncover or rediscover their dreams and goals, and gain life skills for an opportunity to live as clean and sober productive members of society. This, while living the motto “we insist on enjoying life.
The Traveler’s Club
Michigan State University’s Collegiate Recovery Program
Contact: Rebecca Allen ATOD Health Educator
The Traveler’s Club is a MSU student organization for Spartans committed to recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. The program provides peer support and fellowship, substance free on and off campus recreational and leisure opportunities, information, referral and advocacy, service learning opportunities, and health education/promotion.