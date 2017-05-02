Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs

Families Against Narcotics

Alcoholics Anonymous: http://alcoholics-anonymous.org

Al-Anon Family Groups: www.al-anonfamilygroups.org

Ala-Teen: www.al-anon.alateen.org

Ala-Anon Information Services in Michigan: www.al-anon.alateen.org/al-anon-in-michigan

Narcotics Anonymous: www.na.org

Drug Free America: www.drugfreeamerica.org

Women for Sobriety: www.womenforsobriety.org

Smart Recovery: www.smartrecovery.org

The National Institute on Drug Abuse-National Institute of Health: www.drugabuse.gov

Partnership at Drug Free: www.drugfree.org

The Recovery Connection: www.recoveryconnection.org/addiction-recovery-alcohol-abuse

Ingham Substance Abuse Prevention: www.drugfreeingham.org

Pill Identifier, Drug list/effects: www.drugs.com

How Drugs Work in the Brain: www.drugabuse.gov/publications/science-addictin/drugs-brain

Street Drugs-Use symptoms-treatment: www.streetdrugs.org

National Site for Services: www.samhsa.gov

LOCAL SUBSTANCE ABUSE PROGRAMS (list courtesy of Families Against Narcotics)

CEICMHCA

Clinton, Ingham, Community Mental Health Authority, PHP Coordinating Agency

812 E. Jolly Rd., Lansing MI 48911

Phone (517) 346-8375

http://www.ceicmh.org/services/sas

Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Services

812 E. Jolly Rd.

Lansing, MI 48911

Phone: (517) 346-8200

A multi-phased drug treatment program organized under the Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Community Mental Health Board. A prevention program that provides information and education on the misuse and or abuse of drugs including alcohol.

Clinton County Counseling Center (CCCC)

1000 E. Sturgis, Suite 3

St. Johns, MI 48879

Phone: (989) 224-6729 Fax: (989) 224-2342

Provides outpatient treatment services to residents of Clinton County as well as screening, assessment and referral for alcohol and drug related offenses. Also provides prevention services to youth.

Correctional Assessment and Treatment Services (CATS)

630 N. Cedar Street

Mason, MI 48854

Phone: (517) 676-2431

Provides outpatient treatment and aftercare for individuals in the Ingham County jail who have a diagnosis of drug and alcohol abuse.

Southland Counseling Center

812 E. Jolly Rd.

Lansing, MI 48911

Phone: (517) 346-8270

Provides outpatient treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol problems. Methadone maintenance is also provided to individuals with chronic opiate addictions.

Cristo Rey Substance Abuse Program

1717 N. High Street

Lansing, MI 48906

Phone: (517) 372-4700

An outpatient counseling and prevention program designed to meet the needs of the minority communities in the area. Services include: substance abuse education, individual and family counseling, outreach to homeless individuals, a medical clinic and supportive services referrals.

Eaton Substance Abuse Program

1033 Healthcare Dr.

Charlotte, MI 48813

Phone: (517) 543-2580 Fax: (517) 543-8191

An outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program which offers education and assessment services along with individual, group, and family counseling. Services for adolescents as well as outreach substance abuse services are available.

Gateway Community Services

2875 Northwind Dr. Suite 105

East Lansing, MI 48823-4125

Phone: (517) 351-4000

A human service provider offering a wide range of services to families, adolescents, and young adults including: family, group or individual counseling, crisis intervention, parent education and support and emergency shelter.

National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area (NCAILRA)

3400 S. Cedar St. Suite 200

Lansing, MI 48910

Phone: (517) 887-0226

NCAILRA is a substance abuse treatment agency that provides services for people experiencing problems with alcohol or other drugs. Offerings include information, education and treatment on an outpatient, intensive outpatient or long-term residential basis. Special programming is available for women and families.

Rise Sober Living

Transitional Sobriety Housing (short or long term) —

Men and women’s homes available. Downtown Lansing locations.

Phone 517-703-3389

Glass House

419 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Lansing, MI 48915

Phone: 517-482-2028

A long-term residential program for women with chronic chemical dependency including alcoholism and other drug addictions. This program is part of the continuum of services operated by the National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area.

Holy Cross Services

3410 Old Lansing Rd

Lansing Mi.

Phone: 517-657-2980

A Women’s Specialty Residential Program that has staff trained to deal with both mental health and substance abuse problems. They provide individual and group therapy and Recovery Coach services along with meetings related to recovery. They accept children of mothers who are attending the program and review each situation on an individual basis to ensure the well-being of all.

ENDEAVOR HOUSE

Christ Centered, residential, community based, sober living home.

1 year program

528 N. Pine Street Lansing Mi.

Phone(517)-367-8988

Holden House

3300 S. Pennsylvania

Lansing, MI 48910

Phone: (517) 394-0004

A long-term residential treatment program for men with chronic chemical dependency including alcoholism and other drug addictions. This program is part of the continuum of services operated by the National Council on Alcoholism/Lansing Regional Area.

House of Commons

706 Curtis Street

Mason MI 48854

Phone: (517) 244-0393, Fax: (517) 244-9155

Services offered: Men’s Short-term and Long-term Residential. Medicaid provider.

The Recovery Center

810 W. Saginaw

Lansing MI 48915

Phone: 517-267-7623, Fax: (517) 853-2878.

Services offered: Clinically Monitored Detoxification. Medicaid provider.

Rise House

217 N. Sycamore Lansing Mi 48933

Phone 517-703-3389

The Rise recovery community includes both men’s and women’s homes. The homes are designed for those in post rehab recovery and are designed to help members uncover or rediscover their dreams and goals, and gain life skills for an opportunity to live as clean and sober productive members of society. This, while living the motto “we insist on enjoying life.

The Traveler’s Club

Michigan State University’s Collegiate Recovery Program

Contact: Rebecca Allen ATOD Health Educator

The Traveler’s Club is a MSU student organization for Spartans committed to recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. The program provides peer support and fellowship, substance free on and off campus recreational and leisure opportunities, information, referral and advocacy, service learning opportunities, and health education/promotion.