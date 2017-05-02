Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups

FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS (information courtesy Families Against Narcotics)

Mondays

5:30pm

The Clean Fun Social House (Nar-Anon)

3308 South Cedar Street, Lansing

Tuesdays

7:30pm

Coming Together for Hope (Nar-Anon)

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church

6500 Armwood Dr., Lansing

Thursdays

6pm-8pm

Friends and Family Support (Nar-Anon)

913 W Holmes Rd, Suite 200, Lansing

(517) 887-0226

1st Thursday of the month

6:30-8:00pm

The Right Door for Hope, Recovery and Wellness

375 Apple Tree Drive, Ionia

(616) 329-9645

IMFAN@familiesagainstnarcotics.org

3rd Thursday of the Month

6:30-8:30pm

New Hudson United Methodist Church

56730 Grand River

New Hudson

248.880.8429

sw.oakland@familiesagainstnarcotics.org

4th Tuesday of the Month

7-830pm

Families Against Narcotics Okemos/Ingham Chapter

University Lutheran Church

1020 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing