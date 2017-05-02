Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups

By Published: Updated:

FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS (information courtesy Families Against Narcotics)

Mondays

5:30pm
The Clean Fun Social House (Nar-Anon)
3308 South Cedar Street, Lansing

Tuesdays

7:30pm
Coming Together for Hope (Nar-Anon)
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
6500 Armwood Dr., Lansing

Thursdays

6pm-8pm
Friends and Family Support (Nar-Anon)
913 W Holmes Rd, Suite 200, Lansing
(517) 887-0226

1st Thursday of the month
6:30-8:00pm
The Right Door for Hope, Recovery and Wellness
375 Apple Tree Drive, Ionia

(616) 329-9645
IMFAN@familiesagainstnarcotics.org

3rd Thursday of the Month
6:30-8:30pm
New Hudson United Methodist Church

56730 Grand River
New Hudson

248.880.8429
sw.oakland@familiesagainstnarcotics.org

4th Tuesday of the Month

7-830pm
Families Against Narcotics  Okemos/Ingham Chapter
University Lutheran Church
1020 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing

 

 

