Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups

FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS (information courtesy Families Against Narcotics)
Mondays
5:30pm
The Clean Fun Social House (Nar-Anon)
3308 South Cedar Street, Lansing
Tuesdays
7:30pm
Coming Together for Hope (Nar-Anon)
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church
6500 Armwood Dr., Lansing
Thursdays
6pm-8pm
Friends and Family Support (Nar-Anon)
913 W Holmes Rd, Suite 200, Lansing
(517) 887-0226
1st Thursday of the month
6:30-8:00pm
The Right Door for Hope, Recovery and Wellness
375 Apple Tree Drive, Ionia
(616) 329-9645
IMFAN@familiesagainstnarcotics.org
3rd Thursday of the Month
6:30-8:30pm
New Hudson United Methodist Church
56730 Grand River
New Hudson
248.880.8429
sw.oakland@familiesagainstnarcotics.org
4th Tuesday of the Month
7-830pm
Families Against Narcotics Okemos/Ingham Chapter
University Lutheran Church
1020 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing