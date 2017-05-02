Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. In a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2015, drug overdoses in the U.S. rose again in 2014, driven by surges in deaths from heroin and powerful prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin. Overall, overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 47,000  up 7 percent from 2013. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

CAPITAL AREA NA MEETINGS (information courtesy Families Against Narcotics – see guide to initials below)
 
Sunday
8:30 am- A Gathering of men (OS, D, NSM, H) 
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus Clark Conference Center  1210 W Saginaw St. Lansing
2:00 pm- Vision Of Hope  (O, D, NS, AS-4th Sunday)
Volunteers Of America   430 N. Larch  Lansing
6:00 pm- Insight Group  (C, LS, BF, NS, H Candlelight (80 min) )
Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church (1 Hr meeting)  301 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing
7:00 pm- Alpha Group  (C, SS, BF, NS)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus-Green Room  1210 W. Saginaw St.  Lansing
  
Monday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church   743 N. MLK BLVD  Lansing
12:00 noon- Never Alone (C, D, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club   3308 S. Cedar St.  Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today (O, LS, NS)
Everybody Reads  2019 E. Michigan Ave.  Lansing
5:00 pm- We Came To Believe  (C, NS, D, BF)
Plymouth Congregational Church   2001 E. Grand River Lansing
6:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads   (O, SS, D, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building  202 S. Cochran Charlotte
7:00 pm- Heavenly Express  (C, LS, D, BF, NS)
Sparrow Hospital-St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room  1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group (C, LS, smoking)
Bonfire meeting-All Weather   5126 W. Grand River Lansing  (west of airport)
7:00 pm- Set’Em Free  (C, D, NS)
3805 E. Bell Oak Rd. Williamston  (meeting around fire pit)
7:00 pm- Free At Last  (QJLNS, BF)
Freedom Way Church of God  1637 S. Crystal Rd Crystal
7:00 pm- All Together  (C, NS, D, BF)
Church Of the Nazarene   2226 S. Michigan   Eaton Rapids
 
Tuesday
8:30 am- Morning Glory  (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church  743 N. MLK BLVD   Lansing
12:00 Noon- Never Alone  (C, D, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club  3308 S. Cedar  Lansing
12:00 Noon- Intellectual Idiots
Everybody Reads   2019 E. Michigan Lansing
6:00 pm- Hugs Not Drugs  (O, LS, NS, BF)
Foster St. Community Center (room 210)   200 N. Foster  Lansing
7:00 pm- Today’s Reality  (C, SS, NS, BF)
Trinity Episcopal Church   201 E. Jefferson  Grand Ledge
8:00 pm- Recovering Radicals   (C, NS, ST, BF, candelight)
St. Michaels Episcopal Church   6500 Amwood  Lansing
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group   (O, NS, BF) 
Clean Fun Social Club    3308 S. Cedar  Lansing
 
Wednesday
8:30 am- Morning Glory   (C, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church   743 N. MLK BLVD   Lansing
12:30 pm- No Day But Today   (C, NS, D, BF)
Plymouth Congregational Church   2001 E. Grand River   Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today   (O, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads   2019 E. Michigan   Lansing
5:30 pm- Steps to Serenity    University Lutheran Church   1020 S. Harrison   East Lansing
7:00 pm- Heavenly Express   (C, NS, LS, D, BF)
Sparrow Hospital St Lawrence Campus- Green Room  1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group   (C, LS, Smoking)
Bonfire Meeting-All Weather   5126 W. Grand River   Lansing (west of airport)
7:00 pm- St. John’s Group   (O, BF, LS, NS, candlelight)
Clinton Co. Mental Health   201 W. Railroad    St Johns
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group   (O, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club   3308 S. Cedar    Lansing
 
Thursday
8:30 am- Morning Glory   (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church   743 N. MLK BLVD    Lansing
12:00 Noon- Pathway To Serenity   (O, NS, BF, D)
Clean Fun Social Club   3308 s. Cedar   Lansing
12:00 Noon- Intellectual Idiots  (O, BF, NS, T) Barefoot Style
Everybody Reads   2019 E. Michigan    Lansing
6:00 pm- Hugs Not Drugs   (O, LS, NS, BF)
Foster St. Community Center Room 210   200 N. Foster   Lansing
7:00 pm- Common Ground   (C, NS, LS, BF)
Southland Counseling Center (CMH)    812 E. Jolly    Lansing
7:30 pm- Insight Group   (C, NS, LS, BF)
Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church (1 Hr. 10 min Meeting)   301 W. Jolly    Lansing
8:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads   (C, SS, O, LS, NS, BF, candle light)
Eaton Area Recovery Building   202 S. Cochran    Charlotte
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group    (C, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club   330 S. Cedar    Lansing
 
Friday
8:30 am- Morning Glory    (C, LS, D, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church   743 N. MLK BLVD   Lansing
12:00 Noon- Never Alone   (C, NS, D, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club   3308 S. Cedar   Lansing
5:30 pm- More Will Be Revealed   (C, LS, NS, BF)
Faith Lutheran Church   4515 S. Dobie   Okemos
7:00 pm- Spiritual Awakening   (C, NS, LS, BF, candle light)
Bethlehem Lutheran Church   549 E. Mt. Hope   Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group   (C, LS, smoking)
Bonfire Meeting-All Weather   5126 W. Grand River   Lansing (west of airport)
7:00 pm- Free At Last   (C, D, NS, Bf)
Freedom Way Church of God   1637 Crystal Rd.   Crystal
8:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads   (C, SS, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building   202 S. Cochran   Charlotte   (last Friday/month speaker meeting)
8:00 pm- Steps To Serenity   (C, SS, NS, BF, glow light)
Clean Fun Social Club   3308 S. Cedar   Lansing
9:00 pm- Friday Night Live   (O-1st and 4th Friday/month; C-2nd and 3rd Friday/month, NS, BF, SS)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room   1210 W. Saginaw   Lansing
 
Saturday
8:30 am- Morning Glory   (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church   743 N. MLK BLVD   Lansing
11:30 am- Diversity Unplugged   (C, CN, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads   2019 E. Michigan   Lansing
12:00 Noon- Phoenix Rising   (C, LS, NS, CN)
Restoration House   600 W. Lapeer    Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today   (O, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads   2019 E. Michigan   Lansing
6:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads   (C, SS, D, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building   202 S. Cochran   Charlotte
7:00 pm- New Beginnings   (C, NS, SS, BF)
St. Therese Church   120 W. Randolph   Lansing
7:00 pm- All Together   (C, NS, D, BF)
Church of the Nazarene   2226 S. Michigan   Eaton Rapids
7:00 pm- Alpha   (C, NS, BF)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room   1210 W. Saginaw   Lansing
8:00 pm- Carson City Saturday Night   (C, NS, SS/OT)
First Congregational Church   306 E. Main   Carson City
Midnight- Charlotte Hard Heads   (O, D, NS)
Eaton Area Recovery Building   202 S. Cochrane   Charlotte    
 
Legend
C= Closed Meeting (for addicts/those desiring to stop only)
CC= Child Care Available
O= Open Meeting
SPKR= Speaker
SS= Step Study
LS= Literature Study
P= Panel/Podium
CN= Common Needs (Men’s, Women’s Gay’s)
BF= Barrier Free/Accessible to Handicapped
NS= Non-smoking
OT= Open Topic
ST= Step Tradition
D= Discussion

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s