Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings

CAPITAL AREA NA MEETINGS (information courtesy Families Against Narcotics – see guide to initials below)
Sunday
8:30 am- A Gathering of men (OS, D, NSM, H)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus Clark Conference Center 1210 W Saginaw St. Lansing
2:00 pm- Vision Of Hope (O, D, NS, AS-4th Sunday)
Volunteers Of America 430 N. Larch Lansing
6:00 pm- Insight Group (C, LS, BF, NS, H Candlelight (80 min) )
Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church (1 Hr meeting) 301 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing
7:00 pm- Alpha Group (C, SS, BF, NS)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus-Green Room 1210 W. Saginaw St. Lansing
Monday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
12:00 noon- Never Alone (C, D, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar St. Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today (O, LS, NS)
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing
5:00 pm- We Came To Believe (C, NS, D, BF)
Plymouth Congregational Church 2001 E. Grand River Lansing
6:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads (O, SS, D, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building 202 S. Cochran Charlotte
7:00 pm- Heavenly Express (C, LS, D, BF, NS)
Sparrow Hospital-St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room 1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group (C, LS, smoking)
Bonfire meeting-All Weather 5126 W. Grand River Lansing (west of airport)
7:00 pm- Set’Em Free (C, D, NS)
3805 E. Bell Oak Rd. Williamston (meeting around fire pit)
7:00 pm- Free At Last (QJLNS, BF)
Freedom Way Church of God 1637 S. Crystal Rd Crystal
7:00 pm- All Together (C, NS, D, BF)
Church Of the Nazarene 2226 S. Michigan Eaton Rapids
Tuesday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
12:00 Noon- Never Alone (C, D, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar Lansing
12:00 Noon- Intellectual Idiots
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Lansing
6:00 pm- Hugs Not Drugs (O, LS, NS, BF)
Foster St. Community Center (room 210) 200 N. Foster Lansing
7:00 pm- Today’s Reality (C, SS, NS, BF)
Trinity Episcopal Church 201 E. Jefferson Grand Ledge
8:00 pm- Recovering Radicals (C, NS, ST, BF, candelight)
St. Michaels Episcopal Church 6500 Amwood Lansing
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group (O, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar Lansing
Wednesday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
12:30 pm- No Day But Today (C, NS, D, BF)
Plymouth Congregational Church 2001 E. Grand River Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today (O, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Lansing
5:30 pm- Steps to Serenity University Lutheran Church 1020 S. Harrison East Lansing
7:00 pm- Heavenly Express (C, NS, LS, D, BF)
Sparrow Hospital St Lawrence Campus- Green Room 1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group (C, LS, Smoking)
Bonfire Meeting-All Weather 5126 W. Grand River Lansing (west of airport)
7:00 pm- St. John’s Group (O, BF, LS, NS, candlelight)
Clinton Co. Mental Health 201 W. Railroad St Johns
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group (O, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar Lansing
Thursday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
12:00 Noon- Pathway To Serenity (O, NS, BF, D)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 s. Cedar Lansing
12:00 Noon- Intellectual Idiots (O, BF, NS, T) Barefoot Style
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Lansing
6:00 pm- Hugs Not Drugs (O, LS, NS, BF)
Foster St. Community Center Room 210 200 N. Foster Lansing
7:00 pm- Common Ground (C, NS, LS, BF)
Southland Counseling Center (CMH) 812 E. Jolly Lansing
7:30 pm- Insight Group (C, NS, LS, BF)
Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church (1 Hr. 10 min Meeting) 301 W. Jolly Lansing
8:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads (C, SS, O, LS, NS, BF, candle light)
Eaton Area Recovery Building 202 S. Cochran Charlotte
9:00 pm- Why Are We Here Group (C, NS, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 330 S. Cedar Lansing
Friday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, LS, D, NS)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
12:00 Noon- Never Alone (C, NS, D, BF)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar Lansing
5:30 pm- More Will Be Revealed (C, LS, NS, BF)
Faith Lutheran Church 4515 S. Dobie Okemos
7:00 pm- Spiritual Awakening (C, NS, LS, BF, candle light)
Bethlehem Lutheran Church 549 E. Mt. Hope Lansing
7:00 pm- Sacred Fire Group (C, LS, smoking)
Bonfire Meeting-All Weather 5126 W. Grand River Lansing (west of airport)
7:00 pm- Free At Last (C, D, NS, Bf)
Freedom Way Church of God 1637 Crystal Rd. Crystal
8:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads (C, SS, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building 202 S. Cochran Charlotte (last Friday/month speaker meeting)
8:00 pm- Steps To Serenity (C, SS, NS, BF, glow light)
Clean Fun Social Club 3308 S. Cedar Lansing
9:00 pm- Friday Night Live (O-1st and 4th Friday/month; C-2nd and 3rd Friday/month, NS, BF, SS)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room 1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
Saturday
8:30 am- Morning Glory (C, NS, D)
Westminster Presbyterian Church 743 N. MLK BLVD Lansing
11:30 am- Diversity Unplugged (C, CN, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Lansing
12:00 Noon- Phoenix Rising (C, LS, NS, CN)
Restoration House 600 W. Lapeer Lansing
3:30 pm- Just For Today (O, NS, LS)
Everybody Reads 2019 E. Michigan Lansing
6:00 pm- Charlotte Hard Heads (C, SS, D, LS, NS, BF)
Eaton Area Recovery Building 202 S. Cochran Charlotte
7:00 pm- New Beginnings (C, NS, SS, BF)
St. Therese Church 120 W. Randolph Lansing
7:00 pm- All Together (C, NS, D, BF)
Church of the Nazarene 2226 S. Michigan Eaton Rapids
7:00 pm- Alpha (C, NS, BF)
Sparrow Hospital St. Lawrence Campus- Green Room 1210 W. Saginaw Lansing
8:00 pm- Carson City Saturday Night (C, NS, SS/OT)
First Congregational Church 306 E. Main Carson City
Midnight- Charlotte Hard Heads (O, D, NS)
Eaton Area Recovery Building 202 S. Cochrane Charlotte
Legend
C= Closed Meeting (for addicts/those desiring to stop only)
CC= Child Care Available
O= Open Meeting
SPKR= Speaker
SS= Step Study
LS= Literature Study
P= Panel/Podium
CN= Common Needs (Men’s, Women’s Gay’s)
BF= Barrier Free/Accessible to Handicapped
NS= Non-smoking
OT= Open Topic
ST= Step Tradition
D= Discussion
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings
