Have a buck? Get a sandwich!

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you have one dollar and a lot of time to stand in line you can get a sandwich at participating Jimmy John’s shops today.

The fast-food chain is celebrating its annual Customer Appreciation Day with #1-#6, J.J.B.L.T.®, and Plain Slims® available during the event for $1 plus applicable sales tax.

The special deal is only offered in-stores between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. today.

The drive-thru lanes will also be closed during those hours.

Don’t expect any freaky fast delivery; none of the $1 sandwiches are available for delivery at that special price.

Not every Jimmy John’s is participating in the promotion.

To find out which mid-Michigan Jimmy John’s are offering the $1 deal just go here.