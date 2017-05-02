Gunman robs pizza restaurant

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The search is on today for a man suspected of robbing a Little Caesars Restaurant at gunpoint last night.

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that it happened just before 8:30 last night at the Little Caesars Restaurant on the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road.

Two employees told officers a man walked into the restaurant, pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

Once he had the money he ran out of the restaurant and police were unable to pick up his trail.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 6′ tall, thin build and wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, Crime Stoppers at 517.483.STOP