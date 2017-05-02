Gunman robs pizza restaurant

By Published:

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – The search is on today for a man suspected of robbing a Little Caesars Restaurant at gunpoint last night.

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that it happened just before 8:30 last night at the Little Caesars Restaurant on the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road.

Two employees told officers a man walked into the restaurant, pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

Once he had the money he ran out of the restaurant and police were unable to pick up his trail.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 6′ tall, thin build and wearing a mask and gloves.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, Crime Stoppers at 517.483.STOP

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s