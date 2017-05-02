Convicted embezzler sentenced to prison… again.

By Published:

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A former credit union official from Livingston County has been ordered to serve more prison time for his role in an embezzlement case.

According to our media partners WHMI, Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township will serve 7 to 20 years in prison.

That sentence was ordered Monday by Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews and will run is concurrent with the 11-year federal prison sentence handed down in March.

LaJoice pleaded no contest to 14 state charges related to the roughly $19 million embezzled from the Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union.

LaJoice, who was chief financial officer of the credit union, used credit union money to buy cars and live lavishly.

The credit union was eventually declared insolvent and merged with the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

