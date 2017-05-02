Chipotle offering BOGO deal to teachers on Tuesday

By WFLA Web Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WFLA) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering teachers across the nation a buy one get one deal on Tuesday.

Teachers, faculty and staff can bring their school ID to any Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close on Tuesday and buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos then get a second order free.

The popular restaurant chain says the deal is to honor educators and all of their hard work.

The offer is limited to one per customer and only applies to orders made in the restaurant. Online, mobile and fax orders are not eligible.

More information is available on Chipotle’s website.

>>Our sister station WFLA first reported this story

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s