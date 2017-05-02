6 Sports Play of the Week May 1

(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week. We do this each and every Monday during our 6 o’clock sportscast.

Ya gotta see this one from major league baseball.

Last Tuesday night Cardinals against the Blue Jays, 9th inning and St. Louis in the lead and watch how the Blue Jays tie this up.

Former Lugnut Kevin Pillar with an extra base hit off the wall and the baserunner is Chris Coglin.

Watch how he scores the tying run: he jumps over the head of Cards catcher Yadier Molina and bellyflops to home plate.

What a play!!!

I have never seen that and it led to a Blue Jays win in extra innings.

Our clear-cut play of the week..