Voters to head to polls Tuesday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For many people in mid-Michigan tomorrow they will be asked to head to the polls.

Everything from school bonds to mental health, there is a wide range of topics on the ballot.

But it’s important to mention not everyone will head to the polls.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8:00 p.m. for those who vote.

The East Lansing School District is asking for an almost $94-million bond to be approved which would build five brand new elementary schools and re-open a sixth.

In Haslett the public school renewal bond is on the ballot, looking to extend the $2 million bond there.

In Jackson County two millages are up for you to decide.

The first is to fund mental health issues in the county.

The agency dealing with mental health says state funding has dropped dramatically and they are looking to raise property taxes by $50 a year for an owner of a home worth $100,000 or more.

Also in Jackson County you will be asked to vote on a special education proposal which would distribute tax dollars to school districts in the county for special education purposes.

Other races in Jackson County are for parks in Blackman Township and fire protection in Grass Lake.

For people in Clinton County it’s all about schools in Laingsburg with a sinking fund being voted on for school repairs.

And in Victor Township voters will decide on road repairs.

Eaton and Ionia counties will not be heading to the polls tomorrow.

There are also elections in Shiawassee, Hillsdale and Livingston counties.

For a list of sample ballots in your area you can click here to visit the Secretary of State’s election page.

6 News will have election results online as soon as the polls close tomorrow.