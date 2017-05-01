The women of 6 News join Habitat for Humanity to build a ramp for local homeowner

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The women of WLNS will be getting their hands dirty working hard for Habitat for Humanity.

It’s the 10th Annual Women Build Week and Sheri Jones, Chivon Kloepfer, Emily Wahls and other women from WLNS-TV 6 and 6 News will be hammering away in Lansing Monday.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is doing some great things in the community, one of which is Women Build where over 80 business women from across mid-Michigan will be trading in their briefcases for tool-boxes.

Dozens of women from a variety of industries will work together to help families in need by building eight wheelchair ramps.

Volunteers work through May 12th for the effort.

Habitat for Humanity partnered up with Lowes to create an opportunity for women of all skill-sets to come together and make housing conditions more comfortable for families who need it.

