Public invited to discussion of Trump administration’s 100 days

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Saturday marked the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency and a special event at the Kellogg Center tonight invites the public to join a discussion of how the administration is doing.

Columnists Bill Kristol from “The Weekly Standard” and Ron Fournier of “Crain’s Business Detroit” will host the event.

Topics covered will include a look at changes to health care, immigration, foreign policy and finance under the Trump administration.

The event begins at 5:30 in the Kellogg Center Auditorium.

Tonight’s program is free and open to the public but pre-registration is encouraged.

You can do that online here.

