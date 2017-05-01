Pot and Pipelines: May Day rallies gather at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use is a hot topic across the country, and right here in mid-Michigan, as supporters for legalization rally today at the Capitol.

This morning members of “Team Michigan” and “MI Legalize” held a May Day rally promoting the legalization of marijuana and other grass roots efforts.

“Keep Our Lakes Great”, a group dedicated to the shut down of the Enbridge Line 5 that runs under the straits of Mackinac, was also on hand.

Organizers say, now more than ever, it’s important for citizens to make their voices heard.

“We’re fighting for the legalization of marijuana,” insisted MI Legalize chairman Jeffrey Hank. “Put money into roads and schools and create these 50,000 jobs.”

“MI Legalize” used today’s rally to kick off its effort to legalize marijuana in Michigan.

It is already legal for medical use.