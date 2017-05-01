Partnership offers grants for tree-planting projects

By Published:
Photo: AP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The DTE Energy Foundation and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are funding more tree-planting projects around Michigan.

The partnership is in its 21st year. Nearly 40,000 trees and seedlings have been planted in over 500 communities. The foundation pays for initiative, which is administered by the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program.

This year, they’re being joined by ReLeaf Michigan, a nonprofit tree-planting group.

A total of $70,000 is available in matching grants of up to $3,000 each, to be awarded on a competitive basis.

Local governments, nonprofit organizations, tribes and schools within DTE Energy’s service territory can apply. The grants require a 1-to-1 match.

Applications must be postmarked by June 9.

ONLINE: Tree-planting grant information

